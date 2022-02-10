Dental Caries Detectors Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Dental Caries Detectors Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Dental Caries Detectors Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Dental Caries Detectors Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Dental Caries Detectors Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Dental Caries Detectors Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The market is projected to grow from USD 290.4 million in 2021 to USD 586.0 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

One of the major drivers influencing the market growth is the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. The growing prevalence of dental diseases in the general population due to the factors such as poor dental hygiene, lack of awareness towards oral health, and sedentary lifestyle. Dental caries is affecting many people across the world, which is anticipated to support the growth of the market in the near future. According to the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, dental caries’ prevalence varies from 49% to 83% across different countries. Similarly, according to the report published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the prevalence of total and untreated dental caries among youth aged 2–19 years was 45.8% in the U.S. This increasing prevalence of dental diseases presents a large patient pool requiring dental diagnosis, which is driving the demand for dental caries detectors during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Dental Caries Detectors Market research report:

KaVo Dental (Brea, California, U.S.)

ACTEON Group (Mérignac, France)

Dentsply Sirona. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Quantum Dental Technologies Inc. (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

DentLight Inc. (Plano, Texas, U.S.)

Air Techniques Inc. (New York, U.S.)

AdDent, Inc. (Danbury, Connecticut, U.S.)

Other Players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Dental Caries Detectors Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

