Urinary Drainage Bags Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview:

A rise in the geriatric population is projected to boost the global urinary drainage bags market during the forecast period. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Leg Bags and Large Capacity Bags), By Capacity (0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml), By Number of Chambers (Single Chamber, 2 Chamber, 3 Chamber), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is projected to reach USD 1,475.60 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, the market was valued at USD 1,007.81 Million in 2018.

The report predicts and analyzes the urinary drainage bags market size in terms of value and volume. It provides elaborate information regarding all the segments and doesn’t fail to mention the leading segments separately. It further highlights the competitive developments, such as mergers, expansions, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

MARKET DRIVERS

“Growing prevalence of urinary incontinence to drive the urine bags market during the forecast period”

The rapid rise in the prevalence of disabilities resulting in limited mobility and the growing prevalence of urine incontinence around the globe are some of the major factors that are anticipated to drive the urinary drainage bags market growth during the forecast period. Limited mobility in bedridden patients is associated with urinary incontinence, which can profoundly impact the quality of life of the patient and could add a significant burden on the patient’s family and caretakers.

According to the data published by BC Medical Journal in 2017, it has been estimated that the number of geriatric population older than 65 years is projected to increase from 24% to 28% in coming years and a parallel growth in the prevalence of urinary incontinence among them is likely to increase the demand for urine collection devices during the forecast years. Additionally, growing adoption of long term care and home care centers among the geriatric population is likely to propel the urinary drainage bags industry growth during the forthcoming years.

People suffering from diabetes and patients in the older stage of Alzheimer’s disease often face problems with urinary incontinence. Also, many women across the globe suffer from pelvic organ prolapse, a condition when a pelvic organ shifts out from their normal position, disabling the function of urethra further, causing urine leakage, elevating the demand for urinary collection bags.

According to a report published by Alzheimer’s disease Facts and Figures in 2019, an estimated 5.8 million Americans are suffering from Alzheimer’s dementia, and the number is likely to escalate rapidly with rising in the older population age 65 years and older in the United States in the coming years.

Growing healthcare expenditure and the presence of numerous key players offering a wide range of urinary drainage bags with differing volume capacities are anticipated to boost the urine collection bags industry growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

“Growing adoption of leg bags likely to propel market growth”

Based on product type, the urinary drainage bags market segments include leg bags and large capacity bags. Among them, the leg bags segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and it is projected to expand at a considerably high CAGR during the forecast period. Leg bags enhance independence among catheter users by helping them to empty their leg bags without any struggle and maintain their privacy. Also, leg urine bags aids in promoting proper hydration and minimizes the risk of urine backflow with the presence of an anti-reflux valve, thus reducing the risk of urinary tract infection.

There has been a significant adoption of leg bags with drainage capacity ranging between 500 to 1000 ml attributable to the suitability for the collection of average urine output volume and presence of a large number of leg bags with the capacity ranging between 500 to 1000 ml.

The large capacity bags segment is the second-largest segment that is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the growing usage of large capacity bags in both the hospitals as well as healthcare providers due to their cost-effective nature

By Capacity Analysis

“500-1000 ml urinary drainage bags segment is likely to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period.”

The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence among physically active individuals is likely to boost the demand for medium capacity drainage bags that do not require frequent emptying and enhance the quality of life of patients. With the growing incidence of urinary disorders, it is expected that the 500-1000 ml urinary drainage bag segment will experience a higher CAGR during the analysis period.

Additionally, increasing product launches and the availability of a wide variety of product offerings in the 500-1000 ml urinary drainage bags type could further augment the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The increasing number of chronic diseases and growing number of surgical procedures occurring across the world are likely to enhance the adoption rate of 1000-2000 ml urinary drainage bags in the forthcoming years.

By Number of Chambers Analysis

“Single chamber urinary drainage bags segment is anticipated to hold a dominating position in the urinary drainage bags market in terms of market share during the forecast period.”

The number of chambers segment in the urinary drainage bag is classified into a single chamber, 2 chambers, and 3 chambers segments. Among them, single chamber bags segment is expected to hold a dominating position in the urinary drainage bags market attributable to the growing number of surgical procedures, wider product offerings by the key players, and larger customer awareness regarding the product type. However, 2 chamber bags are estimated to grow at a faster rate owing to better comfort and wearability of the bag type

Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market Share, By Capacity, 2018

0-500 ml – 18.20% (Do not disclose)

500-1000 ml – 43.05% (Disclose)

1000-2000 ml – 31.46% (Do not disclose)

More than 2000 ml – 7.30% (Do not disclose)

By End-user Analysis

“Hospitals segment held the highest market share in Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market”

The hospital segment captured major market share in terms of end-user segment in the urinary drainage bags market. This is mainly due to higher facilities and healthcare infrastructure available in hospitals in comparison to home care setting. The hospital segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forthcoming years owing to a rise in the number of surgeries performed in the hospitals and the growing cases of hospitalization among patients suffering from urinary incontinence.

Ambulatory surgery centers segment is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast year owing to the opportunities offered to the patients in selected surgical and procedural services that are performed outside the hospital settings.

However, due to increasing preference for home care settings among the older population for the treatment and recovery of chronic diseases, the segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Among the regional segmentation, Europe is likely to dominate the urinary drainage bags market throughout the forecast period. The increasing healthcare expenditure and rising cases of bladder cancer are estimated to augment the urinary drainage bags market in Europe. According to the recent studies published by Globocan (2018), an estimated 25,000 new cases of bladder cancer were recorded in Germany in the year of 2018.

Governing bodies like the European Union of Medical Association (EMEA) and Nation Health Service (NHS), help manage the cost burden of medical devices and pharmaceutical products experienced by the patient and the consumer. Additionally, there are various non-profit organizations in the European countries focusing on spreading awareness regarding different urinary incontinence products such as urinary catheters and urinary collection bags. All these factors are likely to fuel the urinary drainage bag industry growth at a significant rate in Europe during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to a rise in the prevalence of urinary continence and increasing awareness about the presence of wide variety of urinary collection devices. According to the report published by National Association for Continence (NAFC), an estimated 75%-80% American women suffers from urinary incontinence every year.

Growing demand for cost effective urinary collection bags and rise in the number of hospitalization due to the growing prevalence of chronic disease such as diabetes are likely to boost the urinary drainage bags market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand with the growing demand for urinary collection bags amongst patients with overactive bladder and chronic diseases.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

“Strong brand presence and wide product offerings are likely to propel the urinary drainage bags market growth globally”

Coloplast A/S is one of the leading players in the urine bags market with a strong brand presence combined with a wide range of product offerings. Coloplast A/S is likely to dominate the urinary drainage bags market owing to the strong emphasis on the distribution of urinary drainage bags across various countries as well as persistent investments in research and development for the launch of cost-effective and comfortable urinary drainage bags.

Other players engaged in the manufacturing of urinary drainage bags with a considerable market share include ConvaTec Group PLC, Hollister Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc., and other prominent players.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the urinary drainage bags market. They are as follows:

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Clinisupplies Ltd. (Healthium Medtech)

Flexicare Medical Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

BD

Medline Industries, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Manfred Sauer GmbH

Other key market players

