Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

The global immune thrombocytopenia market is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in treatment methods of the disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.54% during the forecast period.

Immune thrombocytopenia is a serious blood disorder that occurs due to physical injuries, infections, deficiencies, and other wounds. The adverse effects of the disease have led to a high emphasis on the research and development of newer drugs and therapeutic procedures associated with the treatment of the disease. Growing emphasis on R&D will attract huge investments and yield better products. The increasing number of product launches, coupled with advancements in betterment of existing products will have a direct impact on the growth of the market tin the coming years. Although there are very few options available for treatment of the disease, advancements in ongoing clinical trials have shown promise.

The report segments the market based on disease type, treatment type, and regional demographics. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with focus on growth drivers, leading product types, and major companies. The report highlights key companies that are operating in the market and projects companies that are likely to lead the market in the coming years. Besides this, forecast figures of the market have been drawn through extensive research analysis methods, for the period of 2019-2026.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market are:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Grifols S.A

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Saol Therapeutics

