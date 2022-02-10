Autotransfusion Devices Market By Technology, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview:

The global autotransfusion devices market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of cell salvage as it is capable of lowering the requirement of allogeneic blood transfusion. This will also reduce the risk of adverse complications. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Autotransfusion Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Autotransfusion Systems and Consumables & Accessories) By Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries, Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries, and Others) By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the autotransfusion devices market size was USD 256.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 307.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Segment-

Cardiovascular Surgeries Segment to Dominate Fueled by Increasing Number of Procedures

Based on application, the cardiovascular surgeries segment earned 56.5% in terms of the autologous blood transfusion devices market share in 2019. It is expected to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years backed by the increasing adoption of autotransfusion devices during such procedures. Besides, the rising number of cardiovascular procedures such as heart transplantations, cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) and pacemaker implantations, valve replacement surgeries, and coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) would drive growth.

Regional Analysis-

Development of Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2019, North America stood at USD 127.9 million in terms of revenue. The increasing usage of autotransfusion devices in orthopedic and cardiovascular surgeries is anticipated to aid growth in this region. Europe, on the other hand, is set to grow significantly stoked by the strong emphasis on the adoption of intraoperative and postoperative cell salvage techniques. In Asia Pacific, development of the healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, such as India and China would bolster growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Receiving FDA Approval to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for autotransfusion devices is consolidated with the presence of a very limited number of companies. Haemonetics Corporation and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA are considered to be major manufacturers. Some of the others are trying to gain a competitive edge by launching new autologous blood transfusion devices and by bagging FDA approvals. Below are the two latest industry developments:

June 2020 : ProCell Surgical Inc. unveiled its proprietary medical device called ProCell to automate the outdated and manual activity for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT) of surgical sponge-blood recovery.

: ProCell Surgical Inc. unveiled its proprietary medical device called ProCell to automate the outdated and manual activity for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT) of surgical sponge-blood recovery. July 2018: Medtronic bagged the FDA approval for its advanced autoLog IQ Autotransfusion System. It is an adaptable and easy autotransfusion system that is capable of providing high-quality blood products automatically.

A list of all the renowned autotransfusion devices manufacturers operating in the market:

Haemonetics Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

LivaNova PLC (London, UK)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

