Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market was Worth US$ 666.6 Mn, in 2017, Recent Technological Developments to Enable Growth

The global digital blood pressure monitor market is expected to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases worldwide. Recently Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled “Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Arm Type & Wrist Type), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Homecare Settings & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” shading light into various factors responsible for the growth in the market. According to the report, in 2017 the global digital blood pressure monitors market was valued at US$ 666.6 Mn. The global market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 10.1% and reach US$ 1440.3 Mn by the end of 2025. The report classifies the global digital blood pressure monitor market in terms of various segments.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-blood-pressure-monitors-market-100066

As stated in the report, North America emerged dominant in the global market in 2017. It was valued at US$ 270.4 Mn in 2017. The region is anticipated to continue dominating the market through the forecast period. The growth witnessed is attributable to the increasing incidence of coronary heart diseases in the region. Moreover, in nations such as the U.S. the government is taking initiatives to prevent and cure heart diseases. This is likely to fuel the demand for digital blood pressure monitors.

According to the report, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR. Favorable reimbursement policies in nations such as India and China are anticipated to contribute to the market’s expansion in Asia Pacific. Among companies operating in the market, Omron Heath holds a dominant share backed by its widespread distribution network in Asia Pacific.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:

American Diagnostic Corporation

Welch Allyn

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare

Smiths Group

Masimo Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Other players

Quick Buy:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100066

Omron to Expand its Operations Across Regions to Gain Higher Share

The global digital blood pressure monitor market is expanding and witnessing entry of new players. At present Omron Health is leading the global market and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period as well. The growth witnessed is attributable to organization’s strong brand presence and diverse product portfolio. This is expected to increase the growth rate in market. Some of the organizations operating in the global digital blood pressure monitor market are American Diagnostic Corporation, Welch Allyn, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, GE Healthcare, Smiths Group, and Masimo Corporation.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digital-blood-pressure-monitors-market-100066

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview of Clinical Trials – Key Candidates, Key Companies

Regulatory Scenario

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Key Developments, Mergers, Acquisitions, etc.

New Product Launches

Toc Continue…

Related Reports:

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Overview

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Stastistic

Humeral Implant Market Growth

Humeral Implant Market Analysis

Humeral Implant Market Business Opportunities

Multiple Myeloma Market

Multiple Myeloma Market Business Opportunities

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs