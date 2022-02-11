Pulse Oximeters Market Size And Opprtunities for New Players, Forecast from 2022 To 2028 , In Depth Market News | Fortune Business Insights

Global Pulse Oximeters Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Pulse Oximeters Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Pulse Oximeters Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Pulse Oximeters Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Pulse Oximeters Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global pulse oximeters market size was valued at USD 1,587.3 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2,657.6 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

Drivers & Restraints

Fingertip pulse oximeter is a type of oximeter in which the device is simply clipped to the fingers, and it measures the level of oxygen in the blood with the help of wavelength. Factors such as effective ergonomics, better precision, and minimal cost are expected to drive the growth of fingertip devices adoption by 2025. In January 2019, Masimo got FDA approval for its MightSat Rx finger pulse oximeter. The newly developed fingertip variant is capable of measuring oxygen saturation percentage, pulse rate, perfusion rate, and respiration rate of the patient. In 2017, tabletop oximeter held a significant share in the pulse oximeters market size. Since the benefits offered by fingertip types are high, it is projected to be the fastest-growing among product type segment during the forecast period. Tabletop oximeters held an estimated 42.2% share in the global market in 2017.

Key players covered in the global Pulse Oximeters Market research report:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Masimo

Messe Düsseldorf GmbH

VYAIRE

Opto Circuits (India) Limited

Medtronic

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Nonin

B Smiths Group plc.

Other prominent players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Pulse Oximeters Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

