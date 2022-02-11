Orthopedic Devices Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Orthopedic Devices Market report.

The global orthopedic devices market size was USD 53.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 68.51 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/102586

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Orthopedic Devices Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

A rapid rise in the incidence of musculoskeletal diseases and orthopedic injuries leading to limited mobility & agonizing physical pain is the primary factor that will fuel the demand for these devices during the forecast period. According to a report published by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, about 6.8 million patients with orthopedic injuries come to medical attention each year in the United States alone. Moreover, a substantial rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis (brittle bone) which is categorized by low bone to mass density ratio and physical weakening of bone tissues is expected to propel the demand for orthopedic surgical devices in the near future. According to the data published by the National Institute of Health (NIH), more than 53 million people in the United States are estimated to have osteoporosis and are susceptible to a higher risk of this disease due to the low bone to mass ratio.

Key players covered in the global Orthopedic Devices Market research report:

Stryker (Kalamazoo, U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, U.S.)

Smith & Nephew (Hertfordshire, U.S.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

NuVasive, Inc. (California Inc.)

Arthrex Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

Globus Medical (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Össur Corporate (Reykjavik, Iceland)

Integra LifeSciences (New Jersey, U.S.)

Other prominent players

For More Detailed Information, Speak to Our Analyst at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/102586

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Orthopedic Devices Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

Purchase Full Report at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102586

Related Reports:

Fibromyalgia Treatment Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Stem Cells Market Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

U.S. Autotransfusion Services Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Heparin Market Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Video Laryngoscope Market Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

U.S. Healthcare Assets Management Market Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Portable Ultrasound Market Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Thin Film Drugs Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Fibromyalgia Treatment Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Stem Cells Market Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245