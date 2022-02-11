Global Incontinence Care Products Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Opportunities and Growth by 2026

The global incontinence care products market size is prophesized to reach a value of USD 24.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% by 2026, between 2019 to 2026. This is attributable to the increasing geriatric population and the prevalence of incontinence problems among them. The market was valued at USD 14.30 billion in 2018. World Health Organization predicts about 120 million people in China will be above 80 years by the end of 2050. Such predictions will lead to surge in the number of patients with incontinence problems, thus propelling the incontinence care products market trends.

Fortune Business Insights™ offers a 360-degree overview of the incontinence devices market in their recently published report titled, “Incontinence Care Products Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Non-Absorbents (Catheters, Slings, Drainage Bags, Stimulation Devices, and Others) and Absorbents (Underwear & Briefs, Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors, and Pads & Guards)], By Gender (Male and Female), By Usage (Reusable and Disposable), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Objectives of the Report

The report on incontinence products presents a comprehensive overview of the market. It focuses on major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities that will have a significant impact on the incontinence devices market growth in the forecast duration. Besides this, the report lists various segments of the market and the competitive landscape of the market with base and forecast figures and the estimated CAGRs. Adding to that, the list of significant players and their plan of action for drawing better revenues is available in the report. Furthermore, key industry developments and interesting insights into the market, along with current incontinence devices market trends, are also provided in the report. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Government Supported Awareness Programs Will Help Augment Growth

The launch of new and advanced personal hygiene products for incontinence disorders is a major factor propelling the overall incontinence care products market growth. Moreover, the rise in awareness about incontinence products, supported by governments, is expected to increase the incontinence devices market size in the forecast period. Apart from this, the popularity of home care services and the presence of online retail shops and the e-commerce industry will also attract high incontinence care products market revenue in the coming years.

Significant Industry Developments of the Incontinence Devices Market Include:

July 2019 – A range of FIBRELLA Combo products was introduced by Suominen Corporation. This range of products guarantees excellent fluid management and softness in their incontinence products.

May 2019 – Poise Ultrathin Active Collection was launched by Kimberly-Clark. This collection included a range of products for women such as liners and pads, with more security in terms of leakage.

Key Vendors of the Incontinence Care Products Market Include:

Procter & Gamble.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

PAUL HARTMANN AG

ConvaTec Inc.

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Essity

Coloplast Corp

Ontex

Domtar Corporation

BD

Hollister Incorporated

