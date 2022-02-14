Coronary Stents Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview:
The global coronary stents market size is projected to reach USD 8.08 billion by the end of 2027. High investment in technological intervention has opened up a huge potential for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Coronary Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Deployment (Self and Balloon-expandable), Stent Type (Drug Eluting Stent, Bioresorbable Stent, Bare Metal Stent, Covered Stent and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Catheterization Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2027,” the market was worth USD 5.91 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on several businesses across the world. Due to the severity of the disease, governments across the world are taking strict measures to curb the spread of the disease. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, several businesses have been shut down.
List of companies profiled in the report:
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Cook
- C. R. Bard, Inc.
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Terumo Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic
- Other players
Industry Developments:
September 2018: BIOTRONIK, Inc., announced that it has received U.S.FDA approval for PK PAPYRUS Covered Coronary Stent System. This product is used to seal the perforation so as to stop the blood leakage during surgical procedure and avoid life-threatening complication.
