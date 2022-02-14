Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market report.

The market is projected to grow from USD 2.46 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.53 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% in the 2021-2028 period

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases across the globe is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the market. The global burden of CKD is growing, and by 2040, it is projected to become the 5th most common cause of years of life lost globally. The increasing incidence of CKD has further boosted the total number of patients on dialysis worldwide. As per the National Kidney Foundation Inc., in 2018, 785,883 Americans had kidney failure and needed a kidney transplant and dialysis. Five hundred fifty-four thousand thirty-eight of these patients received dialysis to replace the kidney function. Almost all dialysis-dependent kidney failure patients experience hyperphosphatemia at some point in their lifetime. Additionally, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 80-85% of the patients on dialysis experiencing hyperphosphatemia are treated with phosphate binders. Hence, the growing prevalence of chronic kidney ailments will significantly support the market expansion during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market research report:

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd. (Zurich, Switzerland)

Lupin Limited (Mumbai, India)

Ardelyx, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (California, U.S.)

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Zeria Pharmaceutical (Chuo City, Japan)

Other Prominent Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

