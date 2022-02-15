Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size And Opprtunities for New Players, Forecast from 2022 To 2028 , In Depth Market News | Fortune Business Insights

Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Bone Graft Substitutes Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Bone Graft Substitutes Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Bone Graft Substitutes Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The market is projected to grow from USD 2.78 billion in 2020 to USD 3.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1% in the 2020-2027 period.

Drivers & Restraints

One of the foremost drivers of the global market is the increasing usage of the product for a wide range of orthopedic procedures. This is especially applicable as some of the critical application areas of these product offerings include spinal surgeries such as spinal fusion procedures for the treatment of complex fractures and the treatment and management of trauma cases. Bone graft substitutes serve as an optimum treatment strategy and are often considered indispensable, which has further led to the increasing demand for these product offerings. A substantial increase in trauma cases globally has been noted, and such trauma cases can only be treated and managed effectively with the administration of these products. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 40.0 million people were treated in an emergency department for injuries in 2017 in the U.S. These contributive factors have surged the demand for the product during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Bone Graft Substitutes Market research report:

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (New Brunswick, U.S.)

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Alachua, U.S.)

Stryker (Kalamazoo, U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, U.S.)

Smith & Nephew plc (London, U.K.)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

SeaSpine (Carlsbad, U.S.)

AlloSource (Centennial, U.S.)

Bioventus (Durham, U.S.)

MTF Biologics (Edison, U.S.)

Orthofix Holdings, Inc. (Lewisville, U.S.)

Exactech, Inc. (Gainesville, U.S.)

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Company) (Tuttlingen, Germany)

Other Players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Bone Graft Substitutes Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

