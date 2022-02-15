Ventilator Market Size And Opprtunities for New Players, Forecast from 2022 To 2028 , In Depth Market News | Fortune Business Insights

Global Ventilator Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Ventilator Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Ventilator Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Ventilator Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Ventilator Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global ventilator market size was USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 9.13 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

The burden of respiratory diseases is rising globally, owing to numerous factors such as smoking, obesity, and lifestyle changes. According to the Regents of the University of California, in the United States, approximately 4 million ICU admissions are registered each year. In Germany, around 2.1 million patients are admitted in ICU each year, out of which an estimated 42.0% patients require mechanical ventilation. The increasing demand for critical care equipment, due to increasing number of ICU admissions in emerging and developed countries are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the impact of COVID-19, the number of ICU admissions had an additional impact and the need of critical care equipment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 2020, 53.0% of the total COVID-19 cases reported, were admitted in the ICU. The rise in the number of ICU admissions due to COVID-19 is another major factor driving the market.

Key players covered in the global Ventilator Market research report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Hamilton Medical AG (Bonaduz ,Switzerland)

Getinge AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Vyaire Medical, Inc . (Illinois, United States)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Lübeck, Germany)

GE Healthcare (Illinois, United States)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd . (Shenzhen, China)

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Ventilator Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

