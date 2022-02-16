Asthma Treatment Market Projection By Dynamics, Trends, Predicted Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Market Overview:

The global asthma treatment market size is expected to reach USD 26.01 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of respiratory diseases such of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, emphysema, lung cancer, asthma, and pleural effusion will spur demand for asthma treatment during the forecast period, mentioned in a report, titled “Asthma Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Long-Term Control Medications, and Quick-Relief Medications), By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, and Inhaled), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028” the market size stood at USD 18.08 billion in 2019. The increasing risk of death in asthma patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic will fuel demand for pre-diagnosis, which, in turn, will aid the market. For instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the 2020-2021 coronavirus pandemic, individuals suffering from moderate to severe asthma, were at a greater risk of falling ill with acute respiratory disease.

Request for Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/asthma-treatment-market-101039

Market Driver :

Surge in Asthma Cases to Expedite Business Expansion

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma has led to the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Asthma is considered to be the most common chronic disease worldwide. The growing need for advanced therapeutics will subsequently promote the growth of the market. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), in the United States, in 2016, it was estimated that approximately 8.3% of children in the U.S. had asthma. The launch of low cost-effective therapeutics such as generic equivalents can be an essential factor in augmenting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for asthma drugs due to the outbreak of coronavirus will significantly enable the healthy growth of the market. For instance, patients with chronic illnesses such as asthma are more prone to catch the virus. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the time of coronavirus pandemic, has issued special guidelines to patients of asthma and also advocated greater precaution for asthma patients.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Awareness Among Patients to Support Growth in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 9.40 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of asthma and the awareness of advanced and efficient asthma therapeutics among patients. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest share in the forthcoming years owing to the presence of key products in the region, For instance, the strong growth of Pulmicort, a key asthma drug in China. The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and growing launches of key products including efficient generic asthma therapeutics is predicted to bode well for the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key Development :

September 2019: The U.S. FDA announced the regulatory approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) for the usage in children as young as the age of six, who are suffering from severe eosinophilic asthma.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market:

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Regeneron

Sanofi

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Novartis AG

Sumitomo Dainippon

Continued. . .

Related Article @ https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/11/08/global-trauma-implants-market-by-technology-share-size-segmentation-revenue-analysis-forecast-2028/

https://health.einnews.com/pr_news/563161647/surgical-robots-market-size-share-report-2021-2026-market-worth-usd-6-875-1-mn-with-21-4-cagr

https://business.einnews.com/pr_news/563161647/surgical-robots-market-size-share-report-2021-2026-market-worth-usd-6-875-1-mn-with-21-4-cagr

http://www.bizwireexpress.com/showstoryGNW.php?storyid=339481

https://pharmaceuticals.einnews.com/pr_news/563161647/surgical-robots-market-size-share-report-2021-2026-market-worth-usd-6-875-1-mn-with-21-4-cagr

https://books.einnews.com/pr_news/563161647/surgical-robots-market-size-share-report-2021-2026-market-worth-usd-6-875-1-mn-with-21-4-cagr

https://marijuana.einnews.com/pr_news/563161647/surgical-robots-market-size-share-report-2021-2026-market-worth-usd-6-875-1-mn-with-21-4-cagr

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd