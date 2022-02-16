Telerehabilitation Market Global Market Strategies, Opportunity, Demand, Revenue Analysis And Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview:

The global telerehabilitation market size is poised to rise remarkably in the coming years attributable to the technological advancements in the field of healthcare services in collaboration with information, technology, and communications. Telerehabilitation is a medical service for people preferring to stay at home and avail treatment and services. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Telerehabilitation Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Chronic Diseases, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare Facilities and Homecare); and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028,” the market value stood at USD 3.32 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach USD 9.13 billion by 2028. The forecast period is set between 2021-2028.

We, at Fortune Business Insights, are offering special analytical reports on various markets impacted by the worldwide pandemic – COVID-19. As the world economy is shaken with most business at halt or generating meagre revenues, the governments are trying to find out measures to cope with this situation. These special reports will help investors to study the impact of coronavirus on various markets and accordingly take strategic decisions for better revenue generation in the coming years.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/telerehabilitation-market-103112

The Report Answers The Following Questions:

How fierce is the market competition?

Which are the leading segments of the market?

How will virtual consultation augment growth?

What are the key industry developments and the current trends prevalent in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Geriatric Population Vulnerable to Various Diseases will Promote Growth

Telerehabilitation can address a wide variety of medical services through the means of telecommunication and technology. This is especially helpful in the case of patients residing in remote locations with mobility issues and for the aged population. The increasing geriatric population is a key factor promoting the telerehabilitation market growth. Additionally, a rise in the patient pool for chronic diseases is also set to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

North America Earned Dominance Owing to Presence of Advanced Healthcare Technologies

North America earned the highest telerehabilitation market share on account of the rising adoption of telehealth services, presence of advanced medical services, and increasing inclination towards virtual consultation. This, coupled with the increasing number of geriatric population, their vulnerability to various diseases, and a rise in the number of e-visits are likely to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to show prominent growth in the coming years attributable to the presence of high rural population, increasing awareness among them, and improving healthcare services in the developing nations.

Major Industry Developments of the Market for Telerehabilitation Include:

January 2019 – The 3.0 version of PHZIO Digital treatment platform was launched by eWellness Healthcare Corporation for telehealth and physiotherapy markets.

April 2018 – TheraNow, a new telerehabilitation platform for connecting physical therapists with their patients via teretherapy was launched by Thera Inc.

Ask for Customization @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/telerehabilitation-market-103112

As per Fortune Business Insights™, some of the significant players in the market for telerehabilitation include:

MIRA Rehab Limited (UK)

(United States)

Doctor On Demand, Inc. (United States)

Care Innovations, LLC. (United States)

American Well (United States)

NeoRehab

Hinge Health, Inc. (United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Other players

Continued. . .

Related Article @ https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/10/29/medical-equipment-financing-market-by-share-size-segmentation-revenue-analysis-forecast-2028/

https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/global-hydroxychloroquine-market-size-20201-101500565.html

https://sports.yahoo.com/global-hydroxychloroquine-market-size-20201-101500565.html

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/global-hydroxychloroquine-market-size-20201-101500565.html

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-hydroxychloroquine-market-size-20201-2028-is-projected-to-reach-usd-23391-million-2021-12-16

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd