Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market Global Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview:

The global nicotine replacement therapy market is expected to gain momentum by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% between 2021 and 2028. This is attributable to increasing incidence of chronic disease such as lung cancer, strokes, and respiratory ailments. Additionally, introduction of innovative products by major companies will favor market growth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market was USD 2.81 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2028.

COVID-19 Effect: Increasing Support for Smoking Cessation to Favor Growth

The entire globe is witnessing the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus. Millions of people have already lost their lives to this pandemic, and several others are battling the symptoms across the globe. The disease affecting the respiratory organs is deemed to be highly lethal for those who consume tobacco products largely. However, to mitigate the impact on smokers, several government agencies are coming forward to promote anti-smoking campaigns and recommending nicotine replacement therapy to the smoking addicts.

SEGMENTATION

Gums Segment Held a Share of 56.5% in the U.S.

The segment gums, based on type, held a market share of 56.5% in the U.S. in 2020 and is expected to showcase augmented growth owing to large availability of gums at the over-the-counter stores in the country.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing Smoking Cessation Cases in North America to Propel Demand

Among all regions, North America was worth USD 1.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global nicotine replacement therapy market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing number of people that desire to quit smoking in the US. For instance, according to the US National Institute of Health, around 70% of the total 46 million Americans smoke, desire to quit smoking. On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market owing to increasing government initiatives to promote anti-smoking campaigns and activities that are expected to drive the demand for NRT products between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Major Companies to Strengthen their Market Position

The global nicotine replacement therapy market report observes that major companies such as GlaxoSmithKline plc and Johnson & Johnson Inc hold over 80% of the total share and are constantly focusing on consolidating their positions by introducing novel nicotine replacement therapy products in the global marketplace. Additionally, other players in the market are striving to strengthen their position by adopting strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and introduction of new products during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

June 2020: Taat Herb Co., a flagship brand of Taat Lifestyles, announced the launch of its new hemp cigarettes from the Taat stable. According to the company, the new product dramatically replicates the exact experience of smoking a traditional cigarette and contains 50mg of cannabidiol (CBD) that is effective in reducing tobacco dependency.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K, Europe)

Johnson & Johnson Inc (New Jersey, U.S)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland, Europe)

Pierre Fabre SA, Laboratories (France, Europe)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Cipla Limited (Mumbai, India)

British American Tobacco Plc (U.K, Europe)

Other Players

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

