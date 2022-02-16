Oncology Drugs Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview:

The global oncology drugs market size is expected to reach USD 394.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer around the world will spur opportunities for this market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oncology Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drugs Class (Cytotoxic Drugs, Targeted Drugs, Hormonal Drugs, and Others), By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Immunotherapy), By Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others), By Dosage Form (Solid, Liquid, and Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 141.33 billion in 2019.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Prevalence to Cancer to Influence Market in North America

The market size in North America is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The dominance in the region is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer in the U.S. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2020, approximately 1.8 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. The recent product launches will aid the expansion of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to exhibit a stellar growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing cancer burden in countries such as U.K., Germany, and France. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the rising awareness among the population regarding cancer.

Key Development :

April 2019: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the release of INFUGEM injection, which will ve used for the treatment of cancer in the US.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (California, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United States)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Other Players

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

