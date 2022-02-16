Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size And Opprtunities for New Players, Forecast from 2022 To 2028 , In Depth Market News | Fortune Business Insights

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market size was valued at USD 6.35 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.12 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market .

Chapter 3, the Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application.

Chapter 12, Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Drivers & Restraints

A steady rise in the prevalence of PsA across the globe has been observed in recent years, attributable to factors such as aging population, stressful lifestyles, genetic changes, and growing life expectancy. According to the study published by NCBI in the year 2014, the prevalence of the disease varies significantly among different regions of the world. For example, the incidence of PsA varies from 0.1/100000 in Japan to 23.1/100000 in Finland. The prevalence of PsA in Europe and America varies from 0.02%-0.42%. Moreover, the study suggests that the prevalence of the disease is more common in developed regions of the world as compared to Asia and other emerging regions. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF), in 2017, around 125 million people globally had psoriasis, out of which 10-20% population developed psoriasis arthritis. Thus, continuously rising patient population is projected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market research report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Amgen (Califormia, United States)

Pfizer Inc . (New York, United States)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United States)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Other Players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Research Report:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2024)

Toc Continue..

