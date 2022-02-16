Anti-obesity Drugs Market Size And Opprtunities for New Players, Forecast from 2022 To 2028 , In Depth Market News | Fortune Business Insights

Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Anti-obesity Drugs Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Anti-obesity Drugs Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Anti-obesity Drugs Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The market is projected to grow from USD 1,742.5 million in 2020 to USD 3,421.0 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1% in the 2020-2027 period.

Drivers & Restraints

The rapidly increasing population suffering from obesity has led to rising concerns regarding its effective management. For instance, according to the World Obesity Federation, currently, there are 650 million adults and 120 million children dealing with obesity. Moreover, around 2 trillion U.S dollars are spent annually on obesity management. Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the prevalence of obesity at around 42.5% in adults aged 20 and over in the U.S. The growing awareness among patients in emerging nations about the timely management of weight gain is anticipated to increase the demand for anti-obesity drugs and help proliferate its growth during 2020-2027.

Key players covered in the global Anti-obesity Drugs Market research report:

Novo Nordisk (Denmark, Scandinavia)

GlaxoSmithKline (Brentford, U.K)

Vivus Pharmaceuticals (California U.S)

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC (New Jersey, U.S)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Other Players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Anti-obesity Drugs Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

