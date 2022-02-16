U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Global Market Report Forecast To 2028

Market Overview

Pune, India, 5th October 2020: The U.S. gynecology robotic surgery market is set to gain traction from the increasing shift towards minimally invasive procedures over open surgeries as they have lower readmission rates, fewer complications, and provide faster recovery. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, and Services), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Physician’s Offices), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Geriatric Population to Boost Growth in the U.S.

The rising adoption of sedentary lifestyles and the increasing geriatric population in the U.S. are further surging the incidence of various gynecological conditions among women. This is set to propel the U.S. gynecology robotic surgery market growth in the coming years. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2020, the U.S. is likely to showcase approximately 13,800 new cases of cervical cancer. Apart from that, the rising usage of da Vinci robotic surgical systems for such surgeries would accelerate growth. However, the high cost associated with gynecology robotic surgeries may hamper demand.

A list of the renowned gynecology robotic surgery providers operating in the U.S.:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (California, U.S.)

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Medrobotics Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Titan Medical Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

CMR Surgical Limited (Cambridge, U.K.)

avateramedical GmbH (Jena, Germany)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Verb Surgical, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Stryker (Michigan, U.S.)

Continued. . .

