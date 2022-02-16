Germany Smart Healthcare Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2028

Market Overview

The Germany brilliant medical services market size is relied upon to arrive at USD 33.09 billion by 2028, showing a CAGR of 21.9% during the conjecture time frame. The powerful government support in Germany alongside innovative progression are factors expected to help the development of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, named “Germany Smart Healthcare Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Electronic Health Record, Smart Medication Delivery, Telemedicine, RFID Systems, mHealth, and Others), By Application (Health Data Storage, Monitoring and Treatment, Inventory Management, and Others), and by End User (Hospitals and ASCs, Homecare Settings, and Others) and Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size remained at USD 6.87 billion out of 2019

Competitive Landscape :

Expansion Plans of Prominent Companies to Strengthen Business

The ongoing strategies of Cerner, and Resideo Technologies Inc to expand its presence in Germany will incite lucrative business. For instance, the German Government’s mandate of an EHR for all the individuals under the statutory health insurance (SHI). In September 2019, there were an estimated 1,379 health technology start-ups in Germany. This includes InterComponentWare (ICW), eGym, Ada, Clue, and Freeletics. The emerging companies in healthcare, telemedicine, and mHealth will bolster the healthy growth of the market. Similarly, the emerging players are focused on strategic collaborations with established players to strengthen their footprint in the German market.

Notable Development :

February 2019: Abbott announced that it has signed a collaboration with Novo Nordisk, by connecting Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre system with Novo Nordisk’s insulin pens for efficient and improved diabetes management.

