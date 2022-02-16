Contraceptives Market size to reach 30.15 Bn by 2027 | Future Demand, Top Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue

Rising awareness regarding the benefits and importance of contraception is the key to growth in the global contraceptives market. Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “Contraceptives Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Contraceptive Drugs & Contraceptive Devices), Gender (Male & Female), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGO & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2027,” which provides insights into various factors enabling growth in the global market. As per the report, the contraceptives market was worth US$ 22.49 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 30.15 Bn by 2027. In addition to this, the report has predicted that the global market for contraceptives will expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period between 2020 and 2027.

The demand for oral contraceptives is likely to grow considerably in the global contraceptive drug market. This is primarily on account of the rising use of oral birth control pills among women. In terms of revenue, condoms among other contraceptive products are likely to witness increasing demand. Also, intrauterine devices or IUDs may witness high demand facilitated by their increasing availability. IUDs are offered at a large number of hospitals to those wishing to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

The global contraceptives market encompasses several regions, among which North America is expected to lead the market. Additionally, the contraceptives market in North America gains impetus from the rising awareness among consumers regarding the use of contraceptives. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities primarily backed by government support especially in countries such as India and China. Active government support in Asia Pacific aimed at curbing the unprecedented rise of population will help the market grow in the coming years.

Some major players operating in the global contraceptives market include:

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industry

Allergan plc

Reckitt Benckiser plc

Mylan

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

The Female Health Company

Technological Advancements in Contraceptive Drugs and Devices to Spur Growth

“Advent of advanced technology in contraceptive devices drives the contraceptives market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Rising support from governments and initiatives by NGO are likely to encourage the use of contraceptives in the coming years,” he added. The rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is fueling demand for contraceptives such as contraceptive pills.

Some international and national bodies are launching campaigns to increase awareness on STIs. In addition to this, regulatory authorities such as Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved injectable contraceptives in the U.K. These approvals on contraceptives for women and men are expected to enable growth in the contraceptives market, especially in developed countries. Another factor boosting the contraceptives market is the rising adoption of novel contraceptive methods in developing nations. People across the world are increasingly paying attention to family planning. This, coupled with easy accessibility of contraceptives, is likely to drive the contraceptives market over the next few years.

Limited Awareness and High Cost May Hamper the Growth

Despite witnessing strong growth prospects, there are certain factors that may impede the market in the upcoming years. People in low-income countries are still not able to use contraceptive devices owing to their high cost. Also, a large number of population aren’t aware about the benefits of contraceptives. Nevertheless, companies are introducing programs to raise awareness among the populace. In addition to this, companies are providing free of cost contraceptive drugs to people with low-income scale. Such initiatives are likely to expand the contraceptives market over the forecast years.

