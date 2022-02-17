Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Market Overview

The global point of care (POC) CT imaging systems market size is projected to reach USD 869.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Development and introduction of POC CT imaging systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is set to emerge as a novel growth opportunity for the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Full-sized, Compact), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Radiology Centers, and Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028”. AI has steadily penetrated the healthcare industry and companies are leveraging AI capabilities to develop cutting-edge diagnostic and surgical solutions. In March 2019, for instance, Siemens Healthineers showcased its AI-Rad Companion Chest CT, an AI-powered software assistant to aid radiologists, at the ECR 2019 expo. Equipped with advanced algorithms, the CT system can automatically highlight distinct structures in the thorax and detect potential anomalies. Another example is Aidoc, a deep learning startup, which launched a comprehensive full-body AI-enabled CT scan solution. The system is designed to support radiologists by covering the head, c-spine, chest, and abdomen areas. The integration of AI into point of care CT imaging systems will, therefore, propel the growth of this market in the foreseeable future.

Regional Insights

Active Adoption of Advanced Diagnostics to Aid Market Growth in North America

At USD 96.4 million, North America dominated the point of care CT imaging systems market share in 2019 and is likely to retain its top position during the forecast owing to the speedy uptake of advanced diagnostic tools by healthcare facilities as well as the patients in the region. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies along with wider insurance coverage will also support the POC CT imaging systems market growth in the region.

In Europe, growing demand for outpatient services in countries such as Germany and the UK will create multiple opportunities for market players. In addition to this, the region’s robust healthcare system will also ensure enduring growth of the market. In Asia Pacific, the market will be primarily driven by the increasing affordability of and accessibility to advanced medical technologies.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Report:

Xoran Technologies

Kavo Kerr

SCANCO Medical

Planmed Oy

GENORAY

CurveBeam

Samsung NeuroLogica

Carestream Health

Regional Insights

Active Adoption of Advanced Diagnostics to Aid Market Growth in North America

At USD 96.4 million, North America dominated the point of care CT imaging systems market share in 2019 and is likely to retain its top position during the forecast owing to the speedy uptake of advanced diagnostic tools by healthcare facilities as well as the patients in the region. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies along with wider insurance coverage will also support the POC CT imaging systems market growth in the region.

In Europe, growing demand for outpatient services in countries such as Germany and the UK will create multiple opportunities for market players. In addition to this, the region’s robust healthcare system will also ensure enduring growth of the market. In Asia Pacific, the market will be primarily driven by the increasing affordability of and accessibility to advanced medical technologies.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Report:

Xoran Technologies

Kavo Kerr

SCANCO Medical

Planmed Oy

GENORAY

CurveBeam

Samsung NeuroLogica

Carestream Health

