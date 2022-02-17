Asia Scoliosis Management Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Market Overview

The Asia scoliosis management market size is projected to reach USD 826.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Consistent prevalence of spinal deformities in Asian populations will be the leading trend shaping the growth trajectory of this market, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Asia Scoliosis Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Orthosis System (Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Lumbosarcal Orthosis (LSO), Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO) and Spinal System), By Disease Type (Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis, Degenerative Scoliosis, and Congenital Scoliosis), By Age Group (Pediatrics, Adolescent, and Adults), By End User (Hospital & ASCs, Clinics, and Others), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027”. While no study has been conducted to identify the exact prevalence of scoliosis in Asia, several isolated researches have been undertaken to determine the incidence of the disease in different Asian countries. In Singapore, for example, prevalence of idiopathic scoliosis in 12- and 13-year-old female students was estimated to be 2.22% and 2.49%, respectively. In Taiwan, the incidence was 6.58% for a curve of 5 degrees and 2.4% for a curve of 10 degrees. A 2016 study conducted by the Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore, India found that 47% of the surveyed patients with congenital scoliosis suffered from intra-spinal anomalies, with tethered cord being the most common anomaly. Thus, the increasing prevalence of spinal deformities in Asia will stoke the adoption of scoliosis management technologies in the region in the coming years.

According to the report, the market value stood at USD 644.7 million in 2019. The report also offers the following:

Industry Developments:

December 2019: India Medtronic Private Limited announced the release of its flagship spine surgery solution, the Mazor X Stealth Edition. Offering a comprehensive procedural solution for surgical planning and execution, the Mazor X has been used by surgeons at the Indian Spinal Injuries Center in New Delhi for perform India’s maiden minimally invasive spinal surgery.

India Medtronic Private Limited announced the release of its flagship spine surgery solution, the Mazor X Stealth Edition. Offering a comprehensive procedural solution for surgical planning and execution, the Mazor X has been used by surgeons at the Indian Spinal Injuries Center in New Delhi for perform India’s maiden minimally invasive spinal surgery. August 2019: Zimmer Biomet secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ‘The Tether’, the company’s fusion-less alternative for treating scoliosis in young patients in need of surgery. The solution pulls on the outside of the scoliosis curve to straighten the spine and leaves the inside to grow on its own.

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

OTTOBOCK (Duderstadt, Germany)

NuVasive, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Orthofix Holdings, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (New Jersey, U.S.)

DJO Global (Texas, U.S.)

Aspen Medical Products, LLC (California, U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, U.S.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

