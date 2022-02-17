Point of care Ultrasound Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Market Overview

The global point of care ultrasound market size is expected to rise from USD 736.4 million in 2020 to USD 1,639.4 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%. The launch of advanced products coupled with a high need for medical imaging in outpatient care settings will foster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Point of care Ultrasound Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cart-based, and Hand-held), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026.” The market size stood at USD 693.1 million in 2019 and exhibited a slower growth of 6.2% in 2020, owing to the impact of COVID-19.

Competitive Landscape :

R&D Activities by Eminent Companies to Stimulate Business Proceedings

The renowned companies are focused on R&D activities for the launch of technologically advanced. For instance, in June 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the commercial launch of Lumify in Japan, a point of care ultrasound system. Furthermore, some of the emerging companies in the global market are based in China, such as Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, and EDAN Instruments. These companies are adopting strategies to expand their presence in the industry during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for outpatient care, especially in rural areas. The increasing healthcare expenditure and systems will contribute positively to the Asia Pacific market’s growth. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to account for a significant share owing to the increasing demand for medical imaging in outpatient healthcare settings.

Key Development :

July 2020: FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., the innovator and world leader in bedside and point of care ultrasound, announced its latest POC ultrasound product, the new Sonosite PX ultrasound system.

The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (Bothell, U.S.)

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

EDAN Instruments (Shenzhen, China)

Terason Corporation (Burlington, U.S.)

CHISON Medical Technologies (Jiangsu, China)

Healcerion (Seoul, South Korea)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (Guilford, U.S.)

Bard Access Systems Inc. (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Advanced Instrumentations (Miami, Florida)

DRE Medical (Kentucky, U.S.)

DRAMIŃSKI S. A. (Olsztyn, Poland)

Landwind Medical (Shenzhen, China)

Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (University Town of Shenzhen, China)

Other Players

Continued. . .

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

