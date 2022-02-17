Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Market Overview

Pune, India, 6th January 2021: The global critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market size is projected to reach USD 1,319.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) around the world will be a major growth determinant for this market, highlights Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Sodium Channel Blockers, Potassium Channel Blockers, and Others), By Disease Type (Supraventricular Arrhythmias, Ventricular Arrhythmias, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are the premier cause of global deaths, killing nearly 17.9 million people worldwide in 2016. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most frequent and the most commonly observed CVD. For example, the American Heart Association estimates that AF affects around 2.2 million people in the United States. More importantly, the incidence of AF is steadily rising. A study conducted by the Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands found that approximately 17.9 million people across Europe will be afflicted by AF in 2060. A similar epidemiological study conducted by researchers at the University of Arkansas revealed that in the US, between 6 million and 12 million people will suffer from AF by 2050. These projections indicate a steady rise in the demand for critical care antiarrhythmic drugs in the forthcoming decades as cardiac arrhythmia can turn fatal if not treated with effective medication in time.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/critical-care-antiarrhythmic-drugs-market-104703

Regional Insights

Robust Support to Medical Research to Accelerate Expansion of the North America Market

North America is poised to dominate the critical care antiarrhythmic drugs market share during the forecast period owing to the strengthening support to cutting-edge medical research in the US and Canada. Several government-funded organizations, academic institutions, and private entities are intensely engaged in undertaking clinical trials and developing novel drugs for complicated cardiac disorders. In 2019, the region’s market size stood at USD 359.2 million.

In terms of revenue and market share, Europe is expected to emerge as the second-largest region. The region’s market will be primarily driven by an increasing number of older persons suffering from cardiac conditions and favorable reimbursement policies. In Asia Pacific, rising awareness about atrial fibrillation and associated heart conditions will stoke regional market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Market for Critical Care Antiarrhythmic Drugs:

Amomed Pharma GmbH (Vienna, Austria)

Mayne Pharma (Salisbury South, Australia)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Mylan N.V. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC. (Minnesota, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (London, U.K.)

Baxter International Inc. (Deerfield, U.S.)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Continued. . .

Related Article @

https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/11/08/autotransfusion-devices-market-by-technology-share-size-segmentation-revenue-analysis-forecast-2028/

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Global-Surgical-Sutures-Market-Is-Projected-To-Grow-From-USD-341-Billion-In-2021-To-USD-512-Billion-In-2028-At-A-CAGR-Of-60-During-Forecast-Period-2021-28_14667642

https://smb.lobservateur.com/article/Global-Hydroxychloroquine-Market-Size-20201-2028-or-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-23391-Million?storyId=61bb1238dc3d1e0ccb4c67ae

https://smb.thecharlottegazette.com/article/Global-Hydroxychloroquine-Market-Size-20201-2028-or-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-23391-Million?storyId=61bb1238dc3d1e0ccb4c67ae

https://smb.thetidewaternews.com/article/Global-Hydroxychloroquine-Market-Size-20201-2028-or-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-23391-Million?storyId=61bb1238dc3d1e0ccb4c67ae

https://smb.americanpress.com/article/Global-Hydroxychloroquine-Market-Size-20201-2028-or-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-23391-Million?storyId=61bb1238dc3d1e0ccb4c67ae

https://smb.brewtonstandard.com/article/Global-Hydroxychloroquine-Market-Size-20201-2028-or-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-23391-Million?storyId=61bb1238dc3d1e0ccb4c67ae

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd