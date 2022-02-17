Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Market Overview

The Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market size is projected to reach USD 398.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The substantial advantages offered by prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) will be the primary driving force behind this market’s growth, forecasts Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (4-factor PCC and 3-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Deficiency and By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027”. PCC (factor IX complex) is a medication comprising blood clotting factors II, IX, and X, indicated for treating bleeding in patients with hemophilia B. This line of treatment offers a host of benefits, especially when compared to Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), a leading anticoagulation-reversal therapy. For example, PCC can be safely given to patients with cardiac disorders or renal diseases, as they may be unable to tolerate large doses of FFP. Furthermore, PCC treatments have a much lower risk of transmitting viruses as they usually undergo viral inactivation before being administered. These therapies also do not contain antibodies that cause transfusion-related lung injury since the proteins are removed during the manufacturing process itself. Lastly, and most importantly, the administration of PCC takes only a few minutes due to low volumes and these treatments also facilitate an immediate reversal of life-threatening bleeding in patients. FFP, on the other, takes a long time as it needs to be delivered in large doses. The higher comparative advantages of PCC over plasma-based therapies are expected to expand the adoption of this treatment method over the next several years.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-pcc-market-104721

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Report:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Kedrion S.p.A (Lucca, Italy)

Grifols, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain)

Sanquin (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Octapharma AG (Lachen, Switzerland)

CSL Limited (Melbourne, Australia)

Continued. . .

Related Article @

https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/11/08/autotransfusion-devices-market-by-technology-share-size-segmentation-revenue-analysis-forecast-2028/

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Global-Surgical-Sutures-Market-Is-Projected-To-Grow-From-USD-341-Billion-In-2021-To-USD-512-Billion-In-2028-At-A-CAGR-Of-60-During-Forecast-Period-2021-28_14667642

https://smb.irontontribune.com/article/Global-Hydroxychloroquine-Market-Size-20201-2028-or-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-23391-Million?storyId=61bb1238dc3d1e0ccb4c67ae

https://smb.valleytimes-news.com/article/Global-Hydroxychloroquine-Market-Size-20201-2028-or-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-23391-Million?storyId=61bb1238dc3d1e0ccb4c67ae

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.