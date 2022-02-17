Personalized Medicine Market Size And Opprtunities for New Players, Forecast from 2022 To 2028 , In Depth Market News | Fortune Business Insights

Global Personalized Medicine Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Personalized Medicine Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Personalized Medicine Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Personalized Medicine Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Personalized Medicine Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

In January 2019, Metagenics, Inc., introduced Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Center (PLMC), a clinical research laboratory and patient clinic, at its Gig Harbor, Washington. The Center will trail a personalized lifestyle medicine approach, modifying its therapeutic programs to each individual patient.

Drivers & Restraints

Personalized medicine market is expected to grow due to the rise in chronic disease and major investment in research and development by biopharmaceutical companies aiming to introduce new personalized medicines. This combined with the established clinical efficiency of personalized medicine in oncology, and rising number of clinical trials for personalized medicine in neurology and other disciplines of healthcare, are factors projected to drive the growth of the global personalized medicine market. However, the higher cost of development of personalized medicine, leading to subsequently higher prices of drugs is among the major restraint for the adoption of personalized medicine in emerging countries. This is further augmented by lack of favorable reimbursement policies for personalized medicine in developing countries.

Key players covered in the global Personalized Medicine Market research report:

Some of the major companies operating in the global personalized medicine market Abbott, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Biogen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genzyme Corporation and players.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Personalized Medicine Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

