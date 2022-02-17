North America Osteoporosis Treatment Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Market Overview

The North America osteoporosis treatment market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 8.29 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the growing number of government approvals for the therapeutic drugs that are propelling the demand in the North America osteoporosis treatment options. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Bisphosphonate, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs), RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral); By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 5.18 billion in 2019.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/north-america-osteoporosis-treatment-market-104867

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Experience a Sluggish Growth at 2.3% CAGR in 2020

SEGMENTATION

Parenteral Segment to Showcase Exponential Growth

Based on the route by administration, the parenteral segment is expected to hold a significant North America osteoporosis treatment market share due to increasing R&D activities by the healthcare companies to develop novel parenteral drugs during the forecast period.

COUNTRY INSIGHTS

Presence of Established Players in the U.S. to Feed Market Growth

Geographically, the U.S stood at USD 4.98 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the North America osteoporosis treatment market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as presence of established players such as AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Amgen Inc. that play a pivotal role in the North America osteoporosis treatment solutions development.

The market in Canada is anticipated to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and supportive government policies to educate the people regarding therapeutic treatment solutions between 2020 and 2027.

Ask for Customization @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/north-america-osteoporosis-treatment-market-104867

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

AbbVie Inc. (North Chicago, Illinois, U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (Thousand Oaks, California, U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Pfizer Inc. (Brooklyn, New York, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, U.K)

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

Other Prominent Player

Continued. . .

Related Article @

https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/11/08/autotransfusion-devices-market-by-technology-share-size-segmentation-revenue-analysis-forecast-2028/

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Dermatology-Drugs-Market-to-Reach-USD-6399-Billion-With-The-CAGR-129-During-the-Forecast-Period-2021-2028-Top-Companies-Share-Size-Growth_14683151

https://fortunebussinessinsightsenergypower.wordpress.com/

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/21/11/g24352290/immunology-market-to-hit-usd-158-69-billion-by-2028-immunology-industry-size-share-growth-forecast

http://www.bizwireexpress.com/showstoryGNW.php?storyid=299279

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/immunology-market-hit-usd-158-114000337.html

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd