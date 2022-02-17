Sterilization Indicator Tape 2020 Global Sales Price Revenue Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2028

Market Overview

The global sterilization indicator tape market size is projected to grow from USD 125.4 million in 2021 to USD 171.5 million in 2028. The implementation of strict norms regarding the sterilization of medical devices and hospital instruments by government bodies worldwide is set to affect growth positively. As per the CDC, for instance, medical devices that often come in contact with bodily fluids and tissues have to be sterilized to prevent microbial contamination for curbing disease transmission. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Sterilization Indicator Tape Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market stood at USD 120.3 million in 2020. It would exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period between 2021-2028.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sterilization-indicator-tape-market-105448

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Cases of Hospital Acquired Infections to Boost Growth

The increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections is expected to accelerate the sterilization indicator tape market growth in the near future. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence stated that more than 300,000 patients within the NHS facilities suffer from hospital acquired infections in Europe every year. Out of these, 15.7% patients suffer from surgical site infections, 17.2% acquire urinary tract infection, and 22.8% suffer from respiratory infections. The efficient usage of these indicator tapes can prevent these conditions from occurring. However, several hospitals and clinics in emerging economies avoid using these tapes to reduce the overall cost. It may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Presence of Established Healthcare Infrastructure to Help North America Remain at Forefront

In 2020, North America procured USD 45.4 million in terms of revenue. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to help the region to dominate in the near future. The American Hospital Association (AHA), for instance, mentioned that in 2019, the total number of hospitals reached up to 6,090 in the U.S. from 5,686 in 2013. In Europe, on the other hand, the presence of strict regulatory policies in the pharmaceutical industry would propel the demand for sterilization indicator tapes.

Ask for Customization @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/sterilization-indicator-tape-market-105448

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of renowned sterilization indicator tape manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

STERIS plc. (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Crosstex International, Inc. (U.S.)

Healthmark Industries Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (U.S.)

GKE GmbH (Germany)

Terragene (Argentina)

Getinge (Sweden)

VP Group (Germany)

Certol International (U.S.)

Propper Manufacturing (U.S.)

PMS Healthcare Technologies Corporation (Turkey)

Kartell (Italy)

Deltalab (Spain)

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (U.S.)

Defend by Young Mydent LLC (U.S.)

Shinva (China)

Jiangmen New Times Adhesive Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Excelsior Scientific (UK)

4A Medical (Turkey)

Continued. . .

Related Article @

https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/11/08/autotransfusion-devices-market-by-technology-share-size-segmentation-revenue-analysis-forecast-2028/

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Non-Invasive-Prenatal-Testing-NIPT-Market-to-Reach-USD-1316-Billion-by-2028-With-CAGR-181-During-Forecast-Period-2021-2028_14680898

https://smb.farmvilleherald.com/article/Immunology-Market-to-Hit-USD-15869-Billion-by-2028-or-Immunology-Industry-Size-Share-Growth-andamp-Forecast-Report?storyId=61a60e2140ce5ee3994750fb

https://smb.lowndessignal.com/article/Immunology-Market-to-Hit-USD-15869-Billion-by-2028-or-Immunology-Industry-Size-Share-Growth-andamp-Forecast-Report?storyId=61a60e2140ce5ee3994750fb

https://smb.thetidewaternews.com/article/Immunology-Market-to-Hit-USD-15869-Billion-by-2028-or-Immunology-Industry-Size-Share-Growth-andamp-Forecast-Report?storyId=61a60e2140ce5ee3994750fb

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd