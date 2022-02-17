Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Market Overview

The worldwide demineralized bone matrix (DBM) market is projected to arrive at USD 838.9 million by 2028, displaying a CAGR of 4.3% during the conjecture time frame. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights™, named “Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Market, 2021-2028”, this market’s size was USD 594.5 million out of 2020 and it is relied upon to hit USD 624.2 million of every 2021.

Key Players to Concentrate on Enhancing Patient Outcomes

The focus area for key players in this market is to engineer DBM solutions that will improve patient outcomes. The idea is to develop offerings that can reduce surgery time and speed up recovery, thereby reducing the amount of time spent by patients in hospitals. With the widening acceptance of organic orthopedic implants, prominent companies are devising strategies to capitalize on the numerous opportunities thrown open by factors such as rapidly aging populations and the rising incidence of musculoskeletal conditions.

Industry Development

September 2019: Isto Biologics unveiled the Influx Demineralized Bone Matrix Putty, expanding its portfolio of osteoinductive solutions. The putty is a sophisticated allograft technology equipped with regenerative capabilities in versatile bone grafts.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

Arthrex GmbH (Florida, United States)

RTI Surgical (Illinois, United States)

SeaSpine (California, United States)

Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, United States)

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland)

Exactech, Inc. (Florida, United States)

HansBioMed (Seoul, South Korea)

Xtant Medical (Montana, United States)

Stryker (Michigan, United States)

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (New Jersey, United States)

Continued. . .

