Europe Diet Pills Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Market Overview

The Europe diet pills market size was USD 237.1 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 297.1 million in 2021 to USD 1,411.1 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 24.9% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Europe Diet Pills Market, 2021-2028.” As per our researchers, in spite of the stringent monitoring situation in Europe, augmented acceptance of diet pills is anticipated to result in better engagement of significant companies. These corporations are likely to be involved in R&D programs for the formation of novel drugs, resulting in the introduction of products with superior efficiency.

Industry Development

October 2019: VIVUS declared approval of Qysmia decentralized marketing authorization application in the European region.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (London, U.K.)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Bagsværd, Denmark)

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG) (Holzkirchen, Germany)

VIVUS Inc. (Campbell, U.S.)

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC (Morristown, U.S.)

Continued. . .

