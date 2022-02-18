Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Size And Opprtunities for New Players, Forecast from 2022 To 2028 , In Depth Market News | Fortune Business Insights

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

In December 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc., launched XOSPATA (gilteritinib) for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a FLT3 mutation in the U.S.

Drivers & Restraints

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, the number of new acute myeloid leukemia cases is estimated to be 21,450 in the U.S. The rising prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia and unmet needs of the patients have resulted in an increased focus on the development of new drugs. New drug approvals for the acute myeloid leukemia treatment, namely Rydapt by Novartis AG, is expected to drive the growth of global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market. The rise in incidences of genetic mutations, sedentary lifestyles, high exposure to radiations are some factors leading to an increased incidence in acute myeloid leukemia globally. Moreover, the presence of potential pipeline candidates, new product launch, and increased investment by the pharmaceutical industry and research institutes are also expected to boost the market in the forecast duration.

Key players covered in the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market research report:

Some of the major companies that are present in the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market are VERASTEM, INC., Genzyme Corporation, Neomed Management AS, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and others.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

