Hemodialysis Equipment Market size to reach 16,321 Mn by 2026 | Industry modifier, Top Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth

According to a study by the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), around 30 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic kidney diseases in 2017. The rising prevalence of kidney diseases is the chief factor driving the global hemodialysis equipment market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Hemodialysis Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” entails the hemodialysis equipment market analysis and trends prevailing in the market. Hemodialysis, also referred to as artificial kidney helps to filter out excess fluid and toxins from the blood. This process of removal and filtration is called hemodialysis. The rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is another factor responsible for the adoption of a hemodialysis machine. ESRD can be caused by high blood pressure, diabetes, excessive alcoholism, urinary tract issues, genetic disorders, and drug abuse.

According to the report, the global hemodialysis equipment market was valued at US$11,471.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is anticipated to be worth US$ 16,321.6 Mn by 2026. Further to this, the global market for hemodialysis equipment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. As per the National Kidney Foundation report 2016, more than 1 lakh patients are awaiting kidney transplants in the U.S. This shortage for kidney transplants act as a potential growth trigger in the market. This shows that the hemodialysis equipment market scope is likely to increase.

Increasing R&D Investment Catapults Asia Pacific Market to the Fore

In 2017, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 4,301.9 Mn and it is anticipated to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The needs of ESRD patients aren’t met owing to the poor accessibility, especially in underdeveloped countries. Against this backdrop, the hemodialysis equipment market revenue is likely to increase in Asia Pacific. The rising prevalence of kidney diseases and ESRD, especially in India and China, is likely to increase the hemodialysis equipment market revenue by 2025. The huge gap between existing infrastructure and large population will create ample growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

The market in North America is expected to register growth at a considerable rate in the forecast period. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies and presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure will give tailwinds to the market in North America. The hemodialysis equipment market size is expected to reach new heights owing to growing awareness about the benefits associated with hemodialysis in Europe. The market is likely to witness potential growth opportunities as the availability of hemodialysis machine increases in Europe. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period.

Quanta Launches a Personalized Hemodialysis Machine to Ease Patient’s Life

The hemodialysis equipment market share is set to increase as hemodialysis helps in the effective treatment of kidney diseases. Rapid technological advancements in the healthcare sector are driving the hemodialysis equipment market growth. Earlier the hemodialysis equipment was difficult to use, but now with technological upliftment, hemodialysis machines have become more flexible, user-friendly, and reliable. Introduction of a new-generation machine called home hemodialysis equipment is clean and easier to set at home. These machines offer better and comfortable patient experience. For instance, NxStage Medical’s NxStage-System One dialysis machine is simple to use and easy to set up. Furthermore, it is easy to transport as patients can take it along anywhere they go. Quanta launched a personalized home hemodialysis equipment called SC+ in 2017. This machine can be used in clinics as well as homes with improved ergonomics.

Fresenius Medical Care announced the launch of an advanced hemodialysis machine called 4008A in January 2019. The machine was launched in India, is enabled with an improved blood filtration technology. Also, the machine is available at lower rates. As a result of these initiatives, the company is leading and holds a major share in the global market. This company, together with Baxter International, presently covers the majority share in the global hemodialysis equipment market.

