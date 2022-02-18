Dental Prosthetics Market Projection By Dynamics, Trends, Predicted Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Market Overview:

The global dental prosthetics market size is predicted to reach USD 9.71 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases will have a positive impact on the dental prosthetics market revenue during the forecast period. The growing cases of dental caries and tooth loss will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, the surge in the cosmetic industry will bolster healthy growth of the dental prosthetics market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, Bridges, Abutments, Dentures, and Others), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028” the market size stood at USD 6.09 billion in 2020.

High Demand for Dental Products to Augment Development in Europe

The dental prosthetics market in Europe generated a revenue of 2.48 billion in 2018. The growth in the is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for dental diseases. The rising dental expenditure and utilization of dental services will aid the growth in the region. The increasing demand for premium dental products will further enhance the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of dental caries and growing geriatric population. The growing disposable income will bolster healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Dental Prosthetics Market:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

IvoclarVivadent AG

3M

Planmeca OY

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

BIOTECH Dental

Continued. . .

