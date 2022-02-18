Leukemia Therapeutics Global Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Outlook Analysis Forecast By 2028

Market Overview

The global leukemia therapeutics market size is projected to reach USD 27.78 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for enhanced treatments for blood cancers amid the COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type of Leukemia (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), and Others), By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral Mode and Injectable Mode), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Restraining Factors

Debilitating Side Effects of Chemotherapy May Hinder Market Growth

Chemotherapy is one of the most potent leukemia therapeutics and has emerged as the most powerful and the most commonly recommended treatment for most types of cancers. Chemo drugs are designed to attack and kill fast-growing cells, and since cancer cells proliferate rapidly, these medications speedily eliminate them. However, because chemo medicines travel throughout the body, they end up killing healthy cells, leading to side effects that can considerably weaken the patient, albeit temporarily. For example, chemotherapy can harm the blood cells in the bone marrow, where red blood cells (RBCs) are manufactured. With RBC production disrupted, the patient is likely to experience moderate to severe anemia, which in turn can cause symptoms such as fatigue, lightheadedness, and general weakness. Furthermore, chemo can also harm the production of white blood cells (WBCs), the body’s soldiers that fight infections. As a result, cancer patients become extremely susceptible to infections and even a minor bout of cough & cold can prove detrimental for them. Thus, the known side effects of chemotherapy may hamper the leukemia therapeutics market growth.

Industry Developments:

October 2020: The US FDA cleared AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA treatment in combination with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine. The therapy is indicated for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults aged 75 years and above or those with comorbidities who cannot undergo intensive chemotherapy.

The US FDA cleared AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA treatment in combination with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine. The therapy is indicated for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults aged 75 years and above or those with comorbidities who cannot undergo intensive chemotherapy. September 2020: Bristol Myers Squibb secured the US FDA’s approval for its Onuregfor the continued treatment of adult patients with AML. The treatment is designed for those patients who have attained the first complete remission or remission with incomplete blood recovery following intensive chemo.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Leukemia Therapeutics Market Report:

Sanofi/ Genzyme Corporation (Paris, France)

Hoffmann-La Roche (Basel, Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (Thousand Oaks, U.S.)

Novartis (Basel, Switzerland)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Tokyo, Japan)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (New York, U.S.)

AbbVie (North Chicago, U.S.)

Lupin Ltd. (India, Mumbai)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Continued. . .

