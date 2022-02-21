Thin Film Drugs Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Portable Ultrasound Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Portable Ultrasound Market report.

The market is projected to grow from USD 1,810.9 million in 2020 to USD 3,897.0 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6% in the 2020-2026 period

Drivers & Restraints

One of the foremost drivers influencing the global market’s growth is the extensive adoption of these imaging systems in emergency care. Emergency care departments are considered the first point of care for many patients requiring urgent medical intervention. The rapidity of patient care depends on a multitude of factors such as the technology and medical equipment present in the emergency department. Among the medical imaging equipment used, the portable ultrasound machine is one of the most sensitive and essential technologies utilized by emergency departments. It can provide real-time images and is an important diagnostic tool due to its non-invasive approach. Such factors have led several companies to focus on the development of portable medical imaging systems. For instance, newer models have been introduced, such as the Philips Lumify, which was added to the versatility and functionality of portable ultrasound machines, hence, benefitting emergency departments and other areas where this can be a useful tool. Therefore, such strong adoption trends are projected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Portable Ultrasound Market research report:

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (Bothell, U.S.)

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

EDAN Instruments (Shenzhen, China)

Terason Corporation (Burlington, U.S.)

CHISON Medical Technologies (Jiangsu, China)

Healcerion (Seoul, South Korea)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (Guilford, U.S.)

Bard Access Systems Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Advanced Instrumentations (Miami, Florida)

DRE Medical (Kentucky, U.S.)

DRAMIŃSKI S. A. (Olsztyn, Poland)

Landwind Medical (Shenzhen, China)

Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (University Town of Shenzhen, China)

Accutome Inc. (Philadelphia, U.S.)

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Neu-Ulm, Germany)

Other Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

