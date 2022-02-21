Blood Screening Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2028

Market Overview:

The global blood screening market size is projected to arrive at USD 4.09 billion before the finish of 2026. The expanding mindfulness in regards to blood issues will prompt a more extensive reception across the world. As indicated by a report distributed by Fortune Business Insights, named “Blood Screening Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, and Reagents and Kits), By Technology (Molecular Tests, and Serology Tests), By End User (Independent Clinical Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 2.31 billion out of 2018 and will show a CAGR of 7.4% during the gauge time frame, 2019-2026.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/blood-screening-market-102552

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Investments by Major Companies Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing blood screening market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America currently dominates the global market accounting to the massive adoption of blood screening procedures by people across the country. The increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of use of contaminated blood has played a major part towards the rapid adoption of this procedure. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 967.0 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Ask for Customization @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/blood-screening-market-102552

A few of the leading companies that are operating in the global blood screening market include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

BD

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

QUOTIENT

Other Players

Industry Developments:

April 2019: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced that it has received approval from the U.S Food Drug and Administration (FDA) for its IH-500 system.

Related Article @ https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/11/02/digital-blood-pressure-monitors-market-by-technology-share-size-segmentation-revenue-analysis-forecast-2028/

https://smb.ourdavie.com/article/Coronary-Stent-Market-Report-2027-or-Growing-at-67percent-CAGR-and-Hit-USD-808-Billion?storyId=620f6208ed0e139b410dfef0

https://pr.gritdaily.com/article/Coronary-Stent-Market-Report-2027-or-Growing-at-67percent-CAGR-and-Hit-USD-808-Billion?storyId=620f6208ed0e139b410dfef0

https://smb.claiborneprogress.net/article/Coronary-Stent-Market-Report-2027-or-Growing-at-67percent-CAGR-and-Hit-USD-808-Billion?storyId=620f6208ed0e139b410dfef0

https://smb.gatescountyindex.com/article/Coronary-Stent-Market-Report-2027-or-Growing-at-67percent-CAGR-and-Hit-USD-808-Billion?storyId=620f6208ed0e139b410dfef0

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd