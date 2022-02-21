Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size And Opprtunities for New Players, Forecast from 2022 To 2028 , In Depth Market News | Fortune Business Insights

Global Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The Germany pneumococcal vaccines market size stood at USD 170.01 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 200.9 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

One of the most crucial and significant drivers for the Germany pneumococcal vaccines market growth is the rising prevalence of pneumonia, resulting in an increased patient pool. An estimated 740,000 individuals suffer from pneumonia in the country every year. While some of the patients are treated in outpatient care facilities, approximately one-third of the cases are so severe that hospitalization is necessitated. Increasing prevalence of the disease and its increasing severity are some of the causes of the growth of the market in Germany. These trends and the advantages associated with pneumococcal vaccines is expected to drive the market. Despite the presence of advanced care facilities, an estimated 12% of the patients do not survive, and this has further intensified the increasing demand for pneumococcal vaccines in the country.

Key players covered in the global Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market research report:

Pfizer

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

