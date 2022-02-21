Telerehabilitation Market 2020 Trends, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast 2028

Market Overview:

The global telerehabilitation market size is ready to rise amazingly before long inferable from the mechanical progressions in the field of medical care administrations in a joint effort with data, innovation, and interchanges. Telerehabilitation is a clinical benefit for individuals liking to remain at home and profit treatment and administrations. According to a new report by Fortune Business Insights, named, “Telerehabilitation Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Chronic Diseases, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare Facilities and Homecare); and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028,” the market esteem remained at USD 3.32 billion of every 2019 and is relied upon to ascend at a CAGR of 13.4% to arrive at USD 9.13 billion by 2028. The gauge period is set between 2021-2028.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Geriatric Population Vulnerable to Various Diseases will Promote Growth

Telerehabilitation can address a wide variety of medical services through the means of telecommunication and technology. This is especially helpful in the case of patients residing in remote locations with mobility issues and for the aged population. The increasing geriatric population is a key factor promoting the telerehabilitation market growth. Additionally, a rise in the patient pool for chronic diseases is also set to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the flip side, in several nations, telehealth services do not count as a part of the medical treatment and therefore, it becomes a tedious task to avail reimbursement for such services. The lack of or total absence of proper reimbursement policies for telehealth services are likely to cause hindrance to the market growth in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the additional beneficiaries associated with this service such as audiology, speech and language therapy, neurophysiology that offer advanced medical ailment are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment:

Services Segment to Gain Significant Position Owing to Increasing Number of Service Providers:

Based on segmentation by type, the services segment dominated the market in 2019 on account of the rising adoption of telerehabilitation services and the increasing number of service providers.

Regional Analysis-

North America Earned Dominance Owing to Presence of Advanced Healthcare Technologies

North America earned the highest telerehabilitation market share on account of the rising adoption of telehealth services, presence of advanced medical services, and increasing inclination towards virtual consultation. This, coupled with the increasing number of geriatric population, their vulnerability to various diseases, and a rise in the number of e-visits are likely to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to show prominent growth in the coming years attributable to the presence of high rural population, increasing awareness among them, and improving healthcare services in the developing nations.

As per Fortune Business Insights™, some of the significant players in the market for telerehabilitation include:

MIRA Rehab Limited (UK)

(United States)

Doctor On Demand, Inc. (United States)

Care Innovations, LLC. (United States)

American Well (United States)

NeoRehab

Hinge Health, Inc. (United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Other players

Continued. . .

