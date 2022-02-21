Medical Lifting Slings Market | Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Industry Trends

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Medical Lifting Slings Market report.

In March 2019, Invacare Corporation launched new products, BirdieEVO and BirdieEVO Compact in Birdie mobile hoist product portfolio. The newly launched products are specially designed to lift patient from chair, bed, and floor.

Drivers & Restraints

Global medical lifting slings market growth is being driven by an ageing population and increasing musculoskeletal injuries. Moreover, certain advantages offered by lifting slings such as safety and easy handling are expected to boost the demand for medical lifting slings during the forecast period, which will eventually drive the growth of the global medical lifting slings market.As per the information published by the World Health Organization, the population above 60 years will be 22% of the world’s population, as compared to 12% in 2015. In 2012, Arjo, initiated a program called Diligent, to consult and train the hospital staff, management and caregivers about patient handling and early care process.

Key players covered in the global Medical Lifting Slings Market research report:

Joerns Healthcare LLC., Invacare Corporation, V. Guldmann A/S, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Arjo, Argo Medical, Medical Depot, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Etac AB, Prism Medical UK, DJO Global, Inc., Silvalea, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Permobil AB, Stryker, HoverTech International, Midmark Corporation and others.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Medical Lifting Slings Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

