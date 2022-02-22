Vitamin D Testing Market size to reach 841.8 Mn by 2026 | Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities

Growing awareness regarding the testing in both developed and developing nations is predicted to foster growth of the market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vitamin D Testing Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing), By Application (Clinical Testing, Research Testing), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The global vitamin D testing market size was valued at USD 605.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 841.8 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2026.

New Product Launches Will Accelerate Growth

The launch of technologically advanced products with the focus and emphasis on increased convenience and comfort of the patients is expected to boost the market growth. These conveniences include sample collection in homecare settings and the ability to generate the past history report of the patient in order to compare the past test results with the current results, to better guide the treatment course. For instance, EverlyWell, Inc., is a company specializing in providing diagnostic health services at homes in the U.S. and one of their most popular diagnostic testing kits is the vitamin D testing kit. Vitamin D testing market trend includes the increasing need for testing that provides accuracy and speed. Vitamin D deficiency are critical for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of a number of other medical conditions. In addition, the FDA approval for EZ Vitamin D assay will propel the growth of the market. For instance, the FDA has granted 510(K) clearance to Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. to market its EZ Vitamin D assay for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Growing Awareness Of Vitamin D Deficiency Will Faster Growth In Asia Pacific

The market in North America was valued at US$ 206.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for technologically advanced testing products and a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in this region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of vitamin D testing products such as 1,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D testing along with the existing segments of 25 -Hydroxy vitamin D testing and 24,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D amongst others. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of vitamin D deficiency in emerging nations such as India and China.

The Prominent Companies Present In The Vitamin D Testing Market Are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Recent Product Launches By Leading Market Players Are Enlisted Below In Pointers

July 2017: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer is the first all-in-one clinical analyzer with LC-MS/MS technology

May 2017: SCIEX Announced the first and only FDA-cleared LC-MS based Vitamin D Assay Kit for Mass Spectrometry for the TopazTM System

