Global Crutch Pads Market | Industry Size, Future Demand, Emerging Trends and Latest Technology

With rising incidence rate of mobility disorders such as cerebral palsy, the global crutch pads market is slated to witness a robust growth period till 2026. A detailed market analysis has been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Crutch Pads Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Forearm Crutch Pad, Hand Grip Crutch Pad, Platform Crutch Pad, Axillary Crutch Pad, Leg Support Crutch Pad), By Material (Gel, Foam), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Pharmacies & Stores) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report also contains a comprehensive assessment of the key factors that will potentially influence the market trends and market segments during the forecast period.

Crutches are vertical staffs made out of metal or wood that serve as mobility aids for people suffering mobility disorders such as paraplegia and neuromuscular disorders. Their length spans from the walking surface to the arms or armpits. Crutch pads are soft cushion-like additions to crutches. Their purpose is to provide a firm grip and comfort to a patient.

Increasing Concerns Pertaining to Patient Comfort to Drive Market

Patients with mobility disorders are already suffering from lack of free body movement. Added to that is the discomfort of using regular crutches, which are industrial in design, but low on comfort. Thus, crutch pads can go a long way in reducing the discomfort of patients, which will boost the global crutch pads market growth. For example, crutch pads can reduce chafing and underarm pain as they are generally anti-microbial. This factor is expected to be a major driver in the global crutch pads market.

Furthermore, the global crutch pads market size is set to expand steadily on account of the growing number of cases of disabilities related to mobility. This has been substantiated by the National Institute on Disability, Independence Living, and Rehabilitation Research which estimates that the number people with mobility disorders has risen to 12.6% in 2015 from 11.9% in 2010.

Leading Players operating in the Crutch Pads Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Alex Orthopaedics Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Harvey Canes

Vive Health

North Coast Medical Inc.

Apothecary Products, LLC.

Briggs Healthcare

Walk Easy Inc. and other players.

Long-term Pain from Protracted Use May Hinder Market Growth

The global crutch pads market may experience restrained growth during the forecast period owing to certain disadvantages. For example, prolonged use of axillary crutches has been known to cause soreness in the underarms and wrists. This may make consumers wary of using crutches in general, which will negatively impact the global crutch pads market. Moreover, government regulations regarding standardization are not properly implemented. This factor is also expected to impede market growth.

Increasing Innovation to Fuel Market Competition

Rising investments in research and development along with strategic collaborations by key players are expected to make the global crutch pads market more dynamic. For example, an innovative walk-assist device was designed by Honda and Ohio State University in early 2019. The device aims at providing mobility assistance to people suffering from Parkinson’s. Efforts such as these are expected to encourage other market players to enter the fray and enhance the market potential of the product.

Major companies in the global crutch pads markets have been identified by Fortune Business Insights. These include North Coast Medical, Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Alex Orthopedics, Inc., Walk Easy, Inc., Harvey Canes, among others.

