Spirometer Market New Movement With Their Latest Report to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Global Spirometer Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Spirometer Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Spirometer Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Spirometer Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Spirometer Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global spirometer market size was USD 504.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 716.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Lung function tests are essential to evaluate the core functioning of the lungs. By assessing PFTs, which include lung volumes, lung capacities, rates of flow, and gas exchange, physicians get the information that aids in diagnosing multiple lung disorders, especially COPD. Technological developments are expected to have a huge impact on the spirometer market. High investments by the key market players for the extensive research and development of novel and advanced diagnostic and monitoring technologies are expected to enable early diagnosis of COPD. The underutilization of the pulmonary function tests has been overcome by the development of portable, hand-held, and user-friendly spirometry devices. For instance, in January 2020 NuvoAir’s connected spirometer received U.S FDA approval for sale across the country. The device is designed for indications such as COPD, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. Thus, constant innovations are one of the growth factors responsible for driving the market.

Key players covered in the global Spirometer Market research report:

ndd Medizintechnik AG (Zurich, Switzerland)

COSMED srl (Rome, Italy)

MGC Diagnostics Corporation (Minnesota, U.S)

Morgan Scientific (Massachusetts, U.S)

Chest M.I., Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

VYAIRE (Illinois, U.S)

Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH (Niederlauer, Germany)

Medical International Research (MIR) (Rome, Italy)

Other Players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Spirometer Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

