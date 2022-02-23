Urology Implants and Devices Market 2022 |Comprehensive Insights, Industry Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2029

The Global Urology Implants And Devices Market is projected to grow considerably on account of increasing incidence of urology disorders. Key insights into this development have been provided by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Urology Implants and Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Endoscopes, Lithotripsy Devices, Urodynamic Systems, Urostomy Bag, Endo Vision Systems & Peripheral Instruments, Urology Implants), By Disease (Kidney Disorders, Urology Cancers, Urinary Tract Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse), By End User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report highlights the various factors influencing the growth of the market. Urology refers to a branch of medicine that is concerned with the treatment of urinary tract disorders in males and females. It has specialised sub-branches such as urologic oncology, male infertility, paediatric urology, and others. Urology implants and devices are used by urologists to treat disorders of the kidneys, bladder, urethra, adrenal glands, and ureters. They comprise the urinary tract system and their disorders can include infections, cancers, and so on.

Leading Players operating in the Urology Implants and Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Innovex Medical Co Ltd,

Baxter,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

UroViu Corporation,

North America to Have the Dominant Market Share

Regionally, the market in North America is set to hold the largest share in the global urology implants and devices market owing to higher degree of innovation, faster adoption rates of new technologies, and well-established healthcare facilities. Obesity, low water intake, and excessive consumption of processed foods will further increase the prevalence of urological diseases in North America. Europe is expected to follow a similar path and register considerable growth in the global urology implants and devices market.

Segmentation

By Products

Endoscopes

Lithotripsy Devices

Urodynamic Systems

Urostomy Bags

Endo Vision Systems & Peripheral Instruments

Urology Implants

Others

By Disease

Kidney Disorders

Urology Cancers

Urinary Tract Disorders

Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Others

By Region

North America (the USA, and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

