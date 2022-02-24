Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Stimulation Industry to 2026 – Growing Awareness in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

Global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market report.

The report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market

In May 2019, BioStable Science & Engineering announced that the company has treated more than 500 patients suffering from annuloplasty with their HAART Aortic Annuloplasty Device.

Other highlights of the report include:

Precise computation of market figures and values;

Elaborative overview of the overall industry outlook;

Exhaustive analysis of the key market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Detailed segmentation of the market and comprehensive study of all segments; and

In-depth research into the regional milieu and competitive developments in the market.

Drivers & Restraints

Global annuloplasty repair devices market growth is being driven by the increase in demand for minimally invasive percutaneous mitral valve annuloplasty and favorable health reimbursement. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, leading to a rise in the number of cardiac surgeries is expected to further drive the global annuloplasty repair devices market growth during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Annuloplasty Repair Devices Market research report:

Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Mitralign Inc., Cardiac Dimensions Pty Ltd., Abbott, Valcare Medical, Labcor Laboratórios Ltda., Braile Biomédica, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., and other players.

The report on the Ultrasound Equipment market contains:

Outstanding investigation of the market

Vital insights into the competitive landscape

Factors restricting market growth

Recent trends and development

Prime factors enabling growth

New government regulations

Rescheduling of Effective Surgeries to Restrict Market

The postponement of selective and non-urgent surgeries by the government to administer COVID-19 patients has subsequently affected the growth of the market. According to COVIDSurg, around 28.4 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the peak of 12 weeks of disruption due to COVID‐19. Many companies operating in the market reported a major drop in revenue during the pandemic. For instance, Abbott’s neuromodulation segment reported a 30.1% decline in the global revenues during the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Similarly, the neuromodulation segment of Boston Scientific Corporation witnessed a 24.6% decline in sales globally during the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019

Geographical Analysis:

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

