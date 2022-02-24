Blood Screening Market Size, Global Demand, Value Share And Key Trend, Comprehensive Analysis And Future Investments By Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview:

The global blood screening market size is projected to reach USD 4.09 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing awareness regarding blood disorders will lead to a wider adoption across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Blood Screening Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, and Reagents & Kits), By Technology (Molecular Tests, and Serology Tests), By End User (Independent Clinical Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 2.31 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

A few of the leading companies that are operating in the global blood screening market include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

BD

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

QUOTIENT

Other Players

