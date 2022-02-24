Foot Orthotic Insoles Global Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview

The global foot orthotic insoles market size is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2027. This is attributable to the rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of diabetes that is driving the demand for advanced orthotic foot insoles globally. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Prefabricated and Customized), By Application (Medical, Sports & Athletics, and Personal), By Material (Thermoplastics, Ethyl-vinyl Acetate (EVA), Foam, Composite Carbon Fiber, and Others), By Age Group (Pediatrics and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Stores, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 3.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2027.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Adoption of 3D Printing Technology to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is likely to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This dominance is attributable to the advancement in the healthcare sector that is driving the adoption of 3D printers to manufacture foot orthotic insoles for the patients in the region. North America stood at USD 1.37 billion in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by favorable government reimbursement policies for the treatment of orthotic foot inserts in the region between 2020 and 2027.

