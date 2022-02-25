Pet Insurance Market New Movement With Their Latest Report to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Global Pet Insurance Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Pet Insurance Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Pet Insurance Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Pet Insurance Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Pet Insurance Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global pet insurance market size stood at USD 6.05 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising pet adoption across various countries is one of the significant factor boosting product demand and thereby augmenting market growth. For instance, as per The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), it is estimated that in 2018, 78 million dogs and 85.8 million cats were owned in the U.S. Moreover, rising pet insurance penetration across various countries in Europe is another considerable factor boosting product demand. For instance, the U.K. was one of the top countries with the highest pet insurance penetration rate of 25% in 2017. Also, Sweden was the first country to write the first animal insurance policy in 1924 which focused on horses and livestock at the time. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases among companion animals is also one of the major reasons influencing people to adopt pet insurance, thus contributing to expansion of the market.

Key players covered in the global Pet Insurance Market research report:

Trupanion

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

ASPCA

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC .

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

Figo Pet Insurance LLC .

Anicom Holdings

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

24PetWatch

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Pet Insurance Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

