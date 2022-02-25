Ocular Implants Market New Movement With Their Latest Report to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Global Ocular Implants Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Ocular Implants Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Ocular Implants Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Ocular Implants Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Ocular Implants Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global ocular implants market size stood at USD 5.11 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.94 billion by 2026, to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Cataract and glaucoma are the most predominant ocular diseases prevalent in the geriatric population of the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 20 million people worldwide have blindness due to cataracts. Additionally, according to an article published by the American Academy of Ophthalmology the global prevalence of glaucoma is expected to increase to 76.0 million by 2020 from 64.3 million in 2013. The article also states that the highest prevalence is recorded in Asian countries. China, India, and Japan were among the countries with the highest population of individuals suffering from cataracts. This increase has led to a rise in the adoption of the intraocular lens and glaucoma devices. The above factors, combined with the increasing awareness among the population regarding different types of treatment options, are estimated to bolster the ocular implants market growth in the foreseen years.

Key players covered in the global Ocular Implants Market research report:

Alcon

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

ZEISS International

STAAR SURGICAL

Hoya Corporation

Glaukos

Second Sight

Allergan

Other Prominent Players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Ocular Implants Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

