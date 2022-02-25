Telerehabilitation Market Projection By Dynamics, Trends, Predicted Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Market Overview:

The global telerehabilitation market size is poised to rise remarkably in the coming years attributable to the technological advancements in the field of healthcare services in collaboration with information, technology, and communications. Telerehabilitation is a medical service for people preferring to stay at home and avail treatment and services. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Telerehabilitation Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Chronic Diseases, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare Facilities and Homecare); and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028,” the market value stood at USD 3.32 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach USD 9.13 billion by 2028. The forecast period is set between 2021-2028.

Regional Analysis-

North America Earned Dominance Owing to Presence of Advanced Healthcare Technologies

North America earned the highest telerehabilitation market share on account of the rising adoption of telehealth services, presence of advanced medical services, and increasing inclination towards virtual consultation. This, coupled with the increasing number of geriatric population, their vulnerability to various diseases, and a rise in the number of e-visits are likely to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to show prominent growth in the coming years attributable to the presence of high rural population, increasing awareness among them, and improving healthcare services in the developing nations.

As per Fortune Business Insights™, some of the significant players in the market for telerehabilitation include:

MIRA Rehab Limited (UK)

(United States)

Doctor On Demand, Inc. (United States)

Care Innovations, LLC. (United States)

American Well (United States)

NeoRehab

Hinge Health, Inc. (United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Other players

Continued. . .

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

